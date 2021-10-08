Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja spend romantic time in London

 
Friday October 08, 2021
TV&Showbiz
Web Desk
Actress Sonam Kapoor shared glimpses of her married life in London as she stepped out for a dinner date with husband Anand Ahuja.

The dinner date was a combination of both elegance and love as the couple enjoyed a romantic time together.

Sonam gave major style goals as she donned a dark blue ensemble with a black coat paired with a dainty necklace. Her hair was neatly styled and her makeup game looked on point.

Her glamorous look from the night left fans in a state of frenzy.

The couple often treat fans with their epic pictures showcasing immense love and adoration for each other.

Sonam has numerous projects lined up in her kitty.

