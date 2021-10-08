Adele shares story behind her shocking body transformation

Adele shared the story behind her body transformation.
Speaking to both British and American Vogue, the songstress revealed that her drastic physical transformation, which coincided with her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki, had nothing to do with her relationship status.
Her weight loss, she simply put, was because of her wanting to feel good again.
"It was never about losing weight. I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong."
"I did it for myself and not anyone else," she adds.
Meghan Markle’s worldwide PR move has reportedly failed miserably
Madonna weighs in on some of her biggest regrets in life
Prince Charles is reportedly on his way to inherit the scraps of an entirely tarnished crown
Prince Harry always maintained a burning desire to leave the Firm but ‘didn’t know how’ to step down
Duchess Camilla needs ‘extensive coaching’ to take Prince Charles’ role as consort
Adele sheds light on the real reason she marriage with Simon Konecki never worked out