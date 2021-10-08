Raveena and Rasha can be seen dancing their hearts out to the remixed version of CKay's song, 'Love Nwantiti'.

Raveena Tandon, her 16-year-old daughter Rasha’s dance video goes viral

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani have won the hearts of the fans with their killer dance moves and a video of their grooving has gone viral on social media.



The Dilwale actor turned to Instagram and shared the video of their dance.

Tagging her 16-year-old daughter, Raveena posted the video with caption “Always fun nights with @rashathadani”.

The mother-daughter duo twinned in all black outfits.

The same video was shared by Rasha on her Instagram handle with caption “just for fun”.

The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time and the video has gone viral on social media platform.

