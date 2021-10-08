'I'll try my best to live up to your expectations,' says Tabish Hashmi

'I'll try my best to live up to your expectations,' says Tabish Hashmi

LSA 2021: Tabish Hashmi to leave audience in splits with special segment

Comedian Tabish Hashmi is all set for his Lux Style Awards performance!

Tabish is perhaps one of the few comedians of Pakistan, who have left fans swooned with their performance in such a short time. For those who did not get a chance to see his work, he is the host of the famous YouTube show TBH with Tabish Hashmi.

Speaking with Geo News in a recent interview, Tabish revealed his excitement ahead of the award show.

"Usually, people say that they had not thought of success on a big scale, but we knew it all along. After every interview, almost all guests would complement the show, saying that they had never given an interview like this. It was those moments when we figured that the show will be a hit when it is on air," Tabish laughed.

Discussing the revival of comedy in Pakistan, Tabish touched on his efforts to restore Pakistan's legacy that had been lost amid all these years.



"The momentum of comedy had been discontinued for a couple of years, I simply helped restore it," continued Tabish.

Before signing off, Tabish stressed upon the fact that his position in the industry today is only because of the people who love him.

"All the success is because of my fans. Please keep giving feedback, good and bad. I'll try my best to live up to your expectations," Tabish concluded.