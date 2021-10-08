Falak Shabir announced “So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love. Introducing ALYANA FALAK.”

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir welcome their first child

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan and husband Falak Shabir have been blessed with a baby girl, the singer announced on social media.



Taking to Instagram, the Lagay Pyari singer shared a sweet photo of the hand of the newborn and announced the good news.

He wrote “Rabi-Ul-Awal Mubarak. Jummah Mubarak. ALLAH pak ne is ba barkat maheenay ke ba barakat din Apni rahmat se nawaza hay. Shukar ALHAMDULILLAH.”

“App sab ke pyar or dua ka shukria,” Falak further said.



Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after he announced the arrival of his daughter.

Sarah Khan and Falak tied the knot on July 16, 2020.