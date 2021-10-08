LSA 2021: Asim Azhar says love from fans is the greatest award

Asim Azhar is all set for his first-ever Lux Style Awards performance, are you?
The heartthrob singing sensation, who never fails to send waves with his melodies, is bringing fans another hit.
Speaking with Geo News about the importance of getting recognized through awards and accolades, Asim confessed that for him, his fans' love is more precious than any other award.
"If I'm being honest, for me, the biggest award is appreciation from fans because you will only be recognized in awards when people love you. So the most important awards are my fans and their love, and then of course Lux Style Awards have been around for 20 years, so it is also a big nod for any artist."
Asim continued, "But for those artists who have never received any award, my advice to them is not to focus on them, focus on garnering love from fans."
Speaking further on upcoming projects, Asim unveiled the launch of a new music video for his upcoming album, starring very 'special' people.
"A song from my next album is releasing soon and it will feature very special people."
When asked what is the name of his album, Asim revealed that he has not yet decided on a name.
"I'm still thinking about the name. I'm working on it, it's almost done."
Stay tuned to watch live updates from Lux Style Awards.
Model Sachal Afzal weighs in on wanting to bag his very own trophy at the Lux Style Awards
Kajol to star in Revathy's upcoming feature film, 'The Last Hurrah'
Hania Aamir addresses why she’s been taking a digital detox from Instagram
Ahmed Ali Butt questions why Indian actors are cast as Pakistanis in hit international shows
Aryan Khan was arrested after found to be in possession of drugs
Sarah Ali Khan makes fond memories at Udaipur