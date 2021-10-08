Suhana Khan sends love to mom Gauri Khan on birthday amid Aryan’s arrest

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shared a sweet throwback photo of her parents to wish mother Gauri Khan on her 51st birthday.



Taking to Instagram, 21-year-old Suhana posted a vintage photo of Shah Rukh and Gauri from their photoshoot in 90s to wish her mom a very happy birthday.

Sharing the photo, Suhana said “Happy birthday ma” followed by a heart emoji.

Suhana’s friend and Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday was the first to drop sweet comment on the post.



She left numerous heart emojis in the comments section.

Suhana Khan is currently in New York finishing her studies.

Meanwhile, her birthday post for mother Gauri Khan comes at a difficult time for the Khan family, after her elder brother, Aryan, was arrested by the NCB on Sunday in a drug case.