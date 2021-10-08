Kardashians blasted for working with Britney Spears' embattled former manager

Spears' managaer has at various points served as an 'agent for service of process' for the Kardashians

The Kardashian clan is under fire for still doing business with Britney Spears' former business manager Lou Taylor.



This is because Taylor has been marrred with a string of lawsuit and controversy.

According to official documents obtained by Page Six, Taylor has at various points served as an “agent for service of process” for the Kardashians' many business empires.

The include Kim Kardashian’s KKW Fragrance LLC and KimsAPrincess Inc., Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics giant King Kylie LLC, Kendall Jenner’s eponymous corporation, Kris Jenner’s nonprofit Kardashian Jenner Family Foundation Inc. and even Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Enterprises LLC.

An “agent for service of process” is a person designated to receive legal correspondence on behalf of a business.

A source close to the matter revealed the Kardashians want nothing but the best for Britney.

On the other hand, a second insider said the famous clan “believes in due process and trusts that the professionals who work for and alongside them have their best interests at heart until proven otherwise.”