LSA 2021: Ahmad Ali Butt gives fans glimpse of what's to come

Pakistani actor Ahmad Ali Butt teased fans what exciting things are in store at the Lux Style Awards 2021 even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Geo News, the actor said that preparations for the award show's 20th edition were underway as the first of the two-day rehearsals took place in Karachi on Thursday.

"I think LSA, which is the biggest award show in Pakistan, is always reinventing itself. Amid the pandemic we still have great performances in store," he said.

"We're following strict SOPs and even with the limitations I think the LSA 2021 will be one of the best shows that have ever been staged," he said.

Regarding his expected red carpet appearance the actor brushed it off saying that all he wants is the show to run smoothly.

"I don't really pay attention to looks. As long as the show runs smoothly then everything seems fine," he said.

The LSA 2021 is set to take place on October 9.