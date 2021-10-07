Kajol collaborates with Revathy for new film ‘The Last Hurrah’

Famed Bollywood veteran actress Kajol has collaborated with actress-turned-director Revathy for her upcoming new film, The Last Hurrah.

Taking to Instgaram on Thursday, the My Name Is Khan actress shared the exciting news with her fans and posted an adorable click with the 2 States actress.

Calling it an inspiring story, Kajol, 47, captioned the picture as, “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a “Yipppeee” please?”

Kajol, who recently marked her OTT debut with film Tribhanga, spoke with the Indian media about her latest collaboration with Revathy. The Dilwale actress said, “When I heard the story of The Last Hurrah, I could instantly connect with Sujata and I thought her journey was incredibly inspiring. I think it's a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths”.

While on the other hand, the Margarita With A Straw actress praised Kajol for her versatility and revealed that she was the first choice for the film. “Sujata's journey in The Last Hurrah is extremely close to my heart. It's not only relatable but also inspiring. When Suuraj, Shraddha and I were discussing this film, Kajol was the first person who came to our mind. Her soft yet energetic eyes and her beautiful smile will make you believe that anything is possible and that is exactly how Sujata is. I am very excited for this collaboration and to be working with Kajol for this ‘heartening story’,” she added.

The Last Hurrah is currently in pre-production phase and will go on floors soon.