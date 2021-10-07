Britney Spears' father Jamie allegedly tried to 'cure' her with religion

Britney' Spears' born-again Christian dad tried to cure her mental issues with religion

Britney' Spears' born-again Christian dad tried to cure her mental issues with religion

Britney' Spears' born-again Christian dad tried to cure her mental issues with religion

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, was recently accused of recording her emails and calls in order to monitor her.

According to new allegations surfaced against him, Britney's born-again Christian dad tried to cure her mental issues with religion, forbidding her to read anything other than religious material.

In a report published by TMZ, Jamie turned to God after spending a while in rehab, soon after putting his daughter under conservatorship when she was diagnosed with mental illness in 2008.

According to the outlet, the pop star’s dad sought help from on now-embattled business manager Lou Taylor, who was also a "fervent born-again Christian."

Taylor brought her employee, Robin Greenhill, to deal with Britney's financial affairs, but Greenhill soon “was up in every aspect of Britney’s life.”

TMZ citing sources revealed, the trio “literally walked around with the Bible in hand, proselytizing the word of God,” for the first year of conservatorship.

Britney was only allowed to read religious text and her camp barred her from interacting with anyone not deemed a “good Christian,” the sources said.