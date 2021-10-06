Muneeb Butt, Alizeh Shah leave fans smitten in all-white tradtional photos

 
Wednesday October 06, 2021
The duo collaborates for a famous wedding designer
October 06, 2021
Muneeb Butt, Alizeh Shah leave fans smitten in all-white wedding photos
Actor Muneeb Butt and Alizeh Shah have  left jaws-dropped with  their new photos.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, Muneeb shared a series of pictures of himself with the Ehd-e-Wafa star dressed in a white sherwani.

Alizeh on the other hand, slipped into a white lehenga embellished with gold embroidery. The diva left her look simple with similar-toned jewelry.

The duo struck PDA-filled poses as they smiled for the camera.

The photos come as Muneeb Butt, Alizeh Shah's first ever collaboration for a project. 



