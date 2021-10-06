Kanye West gives kim Kardashian advice ahead of SNL show

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are maintaining their friendship even amid their divorce

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are proving to be great exes as the rapper is giving his support to her.

In his latest move, the Donda rapper is extending his support to his estranged wife ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

According to a source, Kanye is offering advice to the Skims founder ahead of her big appearance.

"Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show," the source said.

It was earlier reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was "nervous" ahead of her skit.

The report came after actress Debra Messing questioned her relevancy to the job.

She wrote on Twitter: "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"