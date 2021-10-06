Sajal Aly also extended gratitude to the fans for their love and support.

Lux Style Awards 2021: Sajal Aly celebrates two years of ‘Alif’

Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly celebrated two years of spiritual-romantic drama serial Alif, also starring Kubra Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ahsan Khan.



Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Alif premiered on October 5, 2019 and its last episode was aired on March 14, 2020.

Sajal took to Instagram and reposted the stills from the drama, shared by her fans, to her Stories to mark two years of its release.

Meanwhile, drama serial Alif is one of the leading hits in the list of nominations for this year’s Lux Style Awards.

Sajal has also been nominated for ‘Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice’ and Hamza Ali Abbasi for the ‘Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice’ for their stellar performance in the Alif.