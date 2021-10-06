'I am so blessed to have fans who let me entertain them,' said Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon looks back at her career spanning over 3 decades

Leading lady of Hollywood, Reese Witherspoon is getting nostalgic as she celebrates her thirty years in the film industry.

The 45-year-old Legally Blonde star turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of herself at the age of 14 when her debut film came out.

“A kind person on Twitter reminded me that 30 years ago, my very first movie came out,” she wrote as she began the heartfelt note.

“It was a movie called Man In the Moon and I was 14 years old. I had no idea the journey that lay ahead of me, but I am so deeply grateful for all the ups and the downs that brought me to this moment,” she shared.

“I learned from All of them. And Thank YOU to everyone who has watched my movies, tuned into one of my TV shows or even said hi to me at the grocery store,” she added.



“I am so blessed to have fans who let me entertain them. Feeling very grateful for this journey. Thought I would share,” she concluded.