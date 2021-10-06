Turkish star Gulsim Ali, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama serial 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', also showered loved on Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor’s latest PDA-filled photo wins the internet

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan and her husband Danish Taimoor on Wednesday delighted their millions of fans with a latest PDA-filled photo.



Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Ayeza and Danish shared the same loved-up photo with a simple heart emoji in the caption.

They looked all smiling in the latest photos.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on the celebrity couple shortly after they posted the stunning pictures.

Turkish star Gulsim Ali, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, also showered loved on Ayeza Khan.

Earlier, the Mehar Posh actor took to Instagram and shared sweet photos of her children Hoorain and Rayan Taimoor.



Ayeza is the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 10.1 million followers.

