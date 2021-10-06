Hrithik Roshan praises ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan admired his ex-wife Sussanne Khan after the latter shared her new office look in the latest photos.
Taking to Instagram, Sussanne posted a video clip wherein she can be seen shooting for a lifestyle brand.
She shared the video with caption “A cute work outfit a day keeps the doctors away.. We have fun while we work with our easy breezy office looks…BTS shoot day. #NoTimeforTears.”
The War actor dropped a sweet comment, saying “Looking really cool Sussanne” followed by an applause emoji.
The former celebrity couple had been childhood sweethearts and they got married in 2000. They have two children Hridhaan and Hrehaan.
Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2014.
Meanwhile, Hrithik celebrated two years of his film War on Saturday.
Taking to Twitter, he shared the poster of the film and tweeted “Miss everything about being on this set - co-working, collaborating, CREATING. #2YearsOfWar”.
