Fatima Sana Shaikh worked with Ira’s father Aamir Khan in films 'Dangal' and 'Thugs of Hindostan'

Fatima Sana Shaikh worked with Ira’s father Aamir Khan in films 'Dangal' and 'Thugs of Hindostan'

Fatima Sana Shaikh gushes over Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, beau Nupur Shikhare

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh showered love on superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as the lovebirds celebrated one year of their tattoo adventure.



Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur turned to Instagram and shared a throwback video to mark one year when she had given him his anchor tattoo.

He posted the video with a sweet caption.

Nupur said “Coz I can't help... One year to this day when you gave me my Tattoo. Thank you for this Bubs @khan.ira. how amazing are you, who will say this is your first tattoo ever? #tattoo #anchor #love #thankyou.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who worked with Ira Khan’s father Aamir Khan in films Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan, can’t stop gushing over the lovebirds shortly after Nupur shared the lovely video.



Fatima commented “You guys are the cutest.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Ira and her beau Nupur made their romance public on Valentine’s Day this year.