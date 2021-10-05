'Live and let live': Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan send cryptic message to fans

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Minal Khan are responding to those trolls, who are dropping mean comments on the couple's honeymoon photos.
In an Instagram post shared by Ahsan on Monday, the actor gave fans glimpse of his time with wife Minal in Maldives.
In a series of photos shared, the lovebirds were spotted all smiles in PDA-filled poses.
"Live and let live," captioned the actor alongside his cryptic post.
For the day, Ahsan donned a blue shirt with denim jeans, while Minal simply slipped into a knee-length green dress.
Ahsan's post comes after trolls on social media called out the couple for over-sharing their post marital life and honeymoon.
