Yami Gautam talks about her incurable skin condition: 'I decided to let go'

Indian actor Yami Gautam is embracing her imperfections.

The star, who is currently garnering praises on the success of her film Bhoot Police turned to her Instagram on Monday and taught fans self-love in a heart-felt Instagram post.

Revealing that she has an incurable skin condition, Yami confessed that she had been insecure about it for years.

"Hello my insta family," began Yami in an elaborate Instagram post.

"I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be... (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself)," she revealed.

"For those who haven't heard about this, it’s a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin. I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunty makes it out to be) I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it," continued Yami.

Yami then touched on the importance of accepting imperfections.

"I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! "



Despite her skin condition, Yami concluded with a wholesome message, confessing that she feels beautiful.