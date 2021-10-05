Zaira Wasim posts her first photo in two years after quitting Bollywood

Former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who quit the film industry in 2019, made a rare appearance on her Instagram on Tuesday.



Zaira shot to fame with her stellar performance in Dangal and Secret Superstar, released in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

She turned to Instagram on Wednesday and shared her photo in burqa while walking on a bridge.

The Dangal actor captioned the photo “The warm October sun” followed by a sun emoticon.

The photo has received thousands of hearts within no time.



In June 2019, Zaira had announced to quit Bollywood, saying that she would not be acting anymore as she was not happy with her line of work and that it interfered with her faith and religion.

In November last year, the former actress also took to Instagram and requested her fans to remove all her photos from social media accounts and not share them.

