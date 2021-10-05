Yami Gautam speaks about her rare skin condition for the first time

Recently, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam took to Instagram and revealed that she suffers from a skin condition called Keratosis-Pilaris.

The 32-year-old shared series of unedited photos and wrote alongside, “Hello my insta family, I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris.”

She added, “I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be’ ... (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself). For those who haven't heard about this, it’s a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin.”



Gautam clarified, “I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunty makes it out to be I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it.”

The Bhoot Police actor further added, “I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew!”

“I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful [Emoji],” she concluded.