Yami Gautam speaks about her rare skin condition for the first time

Recently, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam took to Instagram and revealed that she suffers from a skin condition called Keratosis-Pilaris.
The 32-year-old shared series of unedited photos and wrote alongside, “Hello my insta family, I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris.”
She added, “I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be’ ... (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself). For those who haven't heard about this, it’s a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin.”
Gautam clarified, “I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunty makes it out to be I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it.”
The Bhoot Police actor further added, “I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew!”
“I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful [Emoji],” she concluded.
The 'No Time To Die' took a mighty $121 million at the international box office over its opening weekend
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir got married on March 14, 2020
Akshay Kumar to wrap up shooting schedules by end of this month
Aryan Khan is also said to be moved to tears during the investigation
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rules the runway at Paris Fashion Week 2021
Aryan Khan was presented in the court on Monday after his one-day NCB custody ended