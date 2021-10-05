Britney Spears says she cried for 2 hours thinking about the #FreeBritney movement

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears was suspended as her conservator last week

Pop icon Britney Spears is expressing her gratitude for helping her get rid of her conservatorship.

The 39-year-old Toxic singer, said on Monday that the #FreeBritney movement helped her escape the shackles of the abusive conservatorship that she had been ensnared within for 13 years.

“#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!” she wrote underneath a video of her posing for the camera with Kanye West’s Fade playing in the background.

“I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it,” she went on to say.

“I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true,” she added.

This comes days after her father Jamie Spears was suspended as her conservator.