The 'No Time To Die' took a mighty $121 million at the international box office over its opening weekend

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram enjoy James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ in Dubai

Pakistani actress Minal Khan and husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram enjoyed the latest James Bond movie No Time to Die at a theatre in Dubai.



The newlyweds, who arrived in Dubai from Maldives, watched the James Bond film on Monday and shared adorable photos and video clips from the cinema.

Ahsan took Instagram shared the poster of the film with caption, “Bond… James Bond.”

The Ishq Hai actor also shared a video clip wherein Ahsan can be seen entering the cinema to confirm they enjoyed a movie night in Dubai.

Minal and Ahsan tied the knot last month and went for their honeymoon in Maldives recently.

Meanwhile, No Time To Die took a mighty $121 million at the international box office over its opening weekend, Universal Pictures said on Monday.

The film marks actor Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the British secret agent. Its release was delayed three times from its planned April 2020 release date because of the pandemic.