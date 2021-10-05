Is Sajal Aly expecting her first child? Husband Ahad Raza Mir clears the air

Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly is not expecting her first child, her husband Ahad Raza Mir has shut down the pregnancy rumours.
Talking to a private TV channel on Sunday, the Ehd-e-Wafa actor dismissed the rumours of Sajal’s pregnancy, circulating on social media for a few weeks.
A video clip of the Ahad’s interview is doing rounds on the internet where he can be heard responding to the reporter’s question saying, “there is no truth in such news circulating on social media.”
A few days back, the Alif actor turned to Instagram and shared some photos, also featuring woolen clothes for a minor baby, and sparked the rumours of her pregnancy.
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir got married on March 14, 2020.
