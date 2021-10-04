Jackie Shroff, son Tiger Shroff named in Pandora Papers

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and his children son Tiger Shroff and daughter Krishna have been named in Pandora Papers investigation, according to Indian media.
The Indian Express citing the Pandora Papers investigation reported that Jackie Shroff was the prime beneficiary of a trust set up in New Zealand by his mother-in-law.
Jackie’s children Tiger and Krishna were the other beneficiaries.
Jackie’s mother-in-law Claudia Dutt formed the media trust in New Zealand in 2005 with a secret Swiss bank account.
However, the investigation does not show the Radhe actor’s contributions to the trust. The bank account was also closed in 2013.
Meanwhile, talking to media, Jackie’s wife Ayesha said she and her family had absolutely no knowledge of any such trust.
“My mother, who passed away over ten years ago, was a Belgian citizen and not a resident of India”, she further said.
