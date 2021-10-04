Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads at Paris Fashion Week, looks divine in white attire

Bollywood beauty diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a vision in white as she recently walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The former Miss World grabbed massive attention as she strutted down the ramp, posing in an all-white tradition-meets-modern ensemble. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress wore her hair down in loose waves and added a pop of bright pink lip color as she walked for the Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show in the City of Love.





Photos and videos from the event have taken the internet by storm. Fans cannot stop gushing over the actress' flawless walk down the ramp as she twirled and ruled over the star-studded runway.





The glamorous diva walked the ramp along with a host of Hollywood stars like Helen Mirren, Amber Heard and singer Camila Cabello.





On the professional front, Aishwarya will make her come back to the big screen with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The period drama is slated to hit the silver screens in 2022.