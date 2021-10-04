Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram tied the knot on September 10, 2021

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrive in Dubai from Maldives

Pakistani actress Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have arrived in Dubai after enjoying their honeymoon in Maldives.



The Ishq Hai actor and Ahsan Mohsin, who tied the knot on September 10, turned to their respective Instagram handles and shared adorable photos in their Stories to inform their fans they have arrived in Dubai.

Ahsan posted video clips and photos with caption “#Dubai”.

Minal also shared a view from their hotel room to confirm their arrival in UAE.

The newlywed couple went to Maldives for honeymoon last week and delighted their millions of fans with stunning photos and videos from the getaway.

They also enjoyed a lunch date at the world’s ‘largest’ underwater restaurant.

The endearing posts of Minal and Ahsan from Maldives have won the hearts of the fans on social media.

