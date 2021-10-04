Queen Elizabeth feels Kate Middleton is a 'royal team player:' Here's why

'The queen very much regards Catherine as … a safe pair of hands,' said royal expert Joe Little

Queen Elizabeth thinks Kate Middleton is the royal family's saviour and has got what it takes to be head someday.



According to royal expert Joe Little, "The queen very much regards Catherine as … a safe pair of hands."

“She’s been a member of the royal family for 10 years now. … I think given that all that’s going on in the past few years in the royal family in terms of the fallouts. … The queen has great trust in Kate," added the managing editor of Majesty magazine.



Queen's fondness of Kate can be seen through the fact that she bestowed her with “the royal family order, something that’s only given to the female members of the royal family who have been around for quite some time and are deemed to be of great support to the queen,” Little explained.

“I would say that the queen has great trust in the future Prince and Princess of Wales William and Catherine will be one day and, you know, in the fullness of time … King William and Queen Catherine," he added.

Kate joined the royal family when she married Prince William in April 2011.

“Kate has found her own niche within the royal family,” Little revealed. “And she focuses on things that mean a great deal to her that she feels that she can give something to the charity … in a great way.”

