Katie Couric says Prince Harry smelled of alcohol and cigarettes during their interview

Katie Couric noted in her book that Prince Harry was in his partying phase during the time he was interviewed

Acclaimed journalist and author Kate Couric is looking back at her interview with Prince Harry in her new memoir.

Titled, Going There, the TV presenter's freshly-released memoir takes readers back to her meeting with the Duke of Sussex in 2012 when, according to her, he was in his “wild-oat sowing phase.”

The journalist had interviewed Harry during a polo match in Brazil in 2012, which was later aired to celebrate the Diamon Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth.

Couric noted in her book that the young royal was in his partying phase during the time he was interviewed, as she writes that the smell of alcohol and cigarettes seemed to “ooze out of every pore in his body.”

The duke had opened up about that phase as well during his recent Apple TV docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

“I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something,” he had said.