Shreya Ghoshal said "This picture is the closest to have captured the wonderful feeling of sweet warm melting love that has now made home in our hearts”

Shreya Ghoshal shares unseen family photo to wish her husband on birthday

Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal shared an unseen family photo, featuring her son Devyaan, to wish her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya on his birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the Chikni Chameli singer posted the adorable photo with a sweet birthday note for Shiladitya.

She wrote “Happy birthday to you @shiladitya. This picture is the closest to have captured the wonderful feeling of sweet warm melting love that has now made home in our hearts..”

Shreya further said “May god bless you always with happiness, good health and infinite energy coz now you are a dad Keep ‘rocking’.



Shreya and Shiladitya got married in February 2015 and welcomed their first baby on May 22 this year.

Sharing the first photo of the son on Instagram, the Ye Ishq Hai singer had also disclosed the name of him.



She wrote “Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’”.