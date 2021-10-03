Harshvardhan believes working with dad Anil Kapoor will ‘bring out the best’ in him

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Kapoor will soon start shooting for upcoming biopic on Olympic gold medalist, Abhinav Bindra, alongside his father Anil Kapoor.
The Mirzya actor revealed how he feels about working with his father, he told a publication, ““I think my performance is going to benefit greatly from his presence. We can watch the monitor together and he can tell me how I can do something better or differently. Him being in the film is going to get the best out of me.”
He added, “Once the casting is done, it’s going to be an interesting ensemble, because there are a couple of other great roles in the film.”
In the biopic, the 30-year-old will portray Abhinav whereas, Mr.India actor will be playing role of Abhinav’s father.
Umer Sharif died in Germany after a prolonged illness on Saturday
The officials of NCB are questioning Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in drug case
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak underwent cosmetic procedure because of her deviated septum
Shabana Azmi married Javed Akhtar who already had a wife and two kids
'I guess Falak gave this gulab to Sarah as well,' quips Twitter
Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi's son Mustafa expresses joy in rain