Harshvardhan believes working with dad Anil Kapoor will ‘bring out the best’ in him

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are all set to star together in upcoming biopic on Abhinav Bindra

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Kapoor will soon start shooting for upcoming biopic on Olympic gold medalist, Abhinav Bindra, alongside his father Anil Kapoor.

The Mirzya actor revealed how he feels about working with his father, he told a publication, ““I think my performance is going to benefit greatly from his presence. We can watch the monitor together and he can tell me how I can do something better or differently. Him being in the film is going to get the best out of me.”

He added, “Once the casting is done, it’s going to be an interesting ensemble, because there are a couple of other great roles in the film.”

In the biopic, the 30-year-old will portray Abhinav whereas, Mr.India actor will be playing role of Abhinav’s father.