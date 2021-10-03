Jaaferi said “He not only had a unique ‘andaz e bayaan’ but was also a socially and morally conscious human being.”

Jaaferi said “He not only had a unique ‘andaz e bayaan’ but was also a socially and morally conscious human being.”

Jaaved Jaaferi pays rich tribute to Umer Sharif

Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi paid a rich tribute to legendary comedian Umer Sharif, who passed away at the age of 66 on Saturday.



The Dhamaal actor turned to Twitter and tweeted “My heart is so so heavy with the news that the highly respected and legendary comedian #UmerSharif bhai passed away.”

Jaaferi further said “He not only had a unique ‘andaz e bayaan’ but was also a socially and morally conscious human being.”

The Bollywood actor also prayed for the departed soul, saying “May Allaah (swt) have mercy on and bless his soul.”

Umer died in Germany after a prolonged illness on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

He was admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on Wednesday after his health condition deteriorated during his flight to the United States.