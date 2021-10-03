Emily Ratajkowski says Robin Thicke groped her during Blurred Lines shoot

Emily Ratajkowski details her ordeal in her new book called My Body

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has alleged musician Robin Thicke of groping her which she details in her new book My Body.

Reported by Sunday Times of London, the model claimed that he had grabbed her bare breasts when they were shooting for his music video Blurred Lines.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke," she wrote.

She was one of three models who was featured in the video, which also starred singer Pharell Williams and rapper TI.

While she is said to have initially been enjoying the shoot, things took a turn when Robin started to behave boorishly, as a result of drinking on set.

"He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel’s] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?,'" the book states.

"I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body," she said. "I didn’t react – not really, not like I should have."