Shah Rukh Khan once said he does not mind if Aryan smokes, does drugs: Watch Here

An earlier video of Shah Rukh Khan is trending on social media after his son Aryan's detention by NCB in a drug bust, where the actor confesses he will not mind if Aryan does drugs.

Speaking in a 1997 interview with Simi Garewal, Shah Rukh Khan told the host that he wishes his son does everything the actor himself couldn't do.

“I have just told him that when he is three or four years old, he can run after girls, and smoke as much as he wants, he can do drugs, he can womanise,” he said. Garewal then asks him, “when he is three?”.

Shah Rukh's wife Gauri then laughs and says, "yes, when he is two months old."

