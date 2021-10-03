Shah Rukh Khan was spotted heading to a court in Mumbai after son Aryan was detained

Shah Rukh Khan likely to postpone ‘Pathan’ shoot after Aryan’s detention

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is likely to postpone shooting of his film Pathan in Spain following the detention of his eldest son Aryan in a drug case.



Khan was set to shoot a song with Deepika Padukone for Pathan and was supposed to jet off to Spain.

According to Indian media, Shah Rukh Khan is in touch with the officials of NCB to get minute-by-minute update about the situation.

However, the Dilwale actor has not yet officially released any statement regarding detention of Aryan.

Khan’s son Aryan has been detained by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, Khan was spotted heading to a court after Aryan was detained.



Aryan was taken into custody after the NCB conducted raid at a party being held on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night.

The officials of NCB are questioning Aryan in the drug bust case.