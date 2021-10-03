Reema Khan reveals they had made preparations for Umer Sharif’s treatment in US

Former Pakistan film actress and host Reema Khan has disclosed that they had made all the preparations for the arrival and treatment of late legendary comedian Umer Sharif in US.



Umer died in Germany after a prolonged illness on Saturday.

He was admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on Wednesday after his health condition deteriorated during his flight to the United States.

Reema turned to Instagram and shared throwback photos with the ‘King Of Comedy’ with a heartbreaking farewell to him.

She said, “UMAR SHARIF IS NO LONGER WITH US. THE ‘KING OF COMEDY’ HAS LEFT A HUGE VOID THAT CANNOT BE FILLED FOR A LONG TIME TO COME.”

Reema further said, “We had made all preparations for his arrival and treatment in U.S. but we are deeply saddened that he could not come and his condition deteriorated in Germany and he could not survive another heart attack.”

“May God Bless His Soul. Ameen #imreemakhan #umersharif #geonews #heartbroken #deeplypainful”.



Earlier, Reema had disclosed that her husband Dr Syed Tariq Shahab had agreed to perform the high-risk procedure of Umer Sharif in US.