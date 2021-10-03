The officials of NCB are questioning Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in drug case

The officials of NCB are questioning Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in drug case

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan detained in drug case

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been detained by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau, according to media reports.



According to the Times of India, Aryan was taken into custody after the NCB conducted raid at a party being held on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night.

According to India Today, the officials of NCB are questioning Aryan in the drug bust case.

However, senior NCB official said Khan’s son has not been booked on any charges and has not been arrested so far.

Aryan’s cell phone has also been confiscated and is being scanned by the officials to ascertain any indication of his involvement in the possession or consumption of the drugs.



Nine others including three girls, amongst them daughters of some of the most prominent businessmen have also been detained in the same case.



Meanwhile, authorities have also summoned the organisers of the cruise party for investigation.

