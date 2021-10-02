Dr Dre convinced Snoop Dogg, Eminem to end their beef?

Snoop Dogg and Eminem attacked each other a few months ago

Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem will perform the half-time show at next year's Super Bowl.

They rappers would perform together for the first time in February.

The announcement came months after a feud started between Eminem and Snoop Dogg when the latter said Em is not one of the best rappers of all time.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper reacted by targeting Snoop on his track "Zeus" was which part of his surprise album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B".

Talking about his diss track, Eminem said Snoop Dogg was being respectful towards him in one of his interviews.

Fans started wondering whether the rappers have ended their feud when NFL confirmed they would be performing together.

Most of them were of the view that it was Dre who convinced them to perform with him.