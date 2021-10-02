Saheefa Jabbar reveals cosmetic surgery solved her health issues

Pakistani model, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, posted before and after photos of her rhinoplasty on Instagram and slammed people who always criticize cosmetic procedures.

Khattak shared her experience with the fans and wrote, “I had a deviated septum. The doctor told us we'd need to operate on the nose and surgically fix the bone. I've always been afraid of going under the knife. And cosmetically removing a part of my face just freaked me out. I didn't want to get it done then.”

She went on, “Over the years this protrusion in my nose has given me bleeds, an excessively dry nostril, infections in the winters, and worst of all a breathing problem!! This last year breathing had become extremely difficult. And with all this pollution around us, I thought it's just wise to have two working nostrils filtering the air.”



The Teri Meri Kahani actor added, “So, I did the surgery two months ago. Alhamdullilah it went perfectly fine. My fears about it were real though. Everything about it was painful and uncomfortable and scary. The procedure itself wasn't complicated, but the post operation time was hard. I found breathing quite difficult in the two weeks after the surgery, and had to stay glued to my bed.”

She explained, “Cosmetically solving medical issues is considered such a taboo thing to do in Pakistan, and it isn't as people imagine it to be. It isn't always about beautification, there are a good number of cases when it's about alleviating pain, and improving health. Its best to educate ourselves before jumping to conclusions and making assumptions.”

Khattak concluded, “It took eleven years of courage to get to this point, but I'm glad that I did it now, and can at least breathe normally.”