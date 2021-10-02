Naga and Samantha statement reads: “To all our well wishers: After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths.”

Naga Chaitanya, wife Samantha Akkineni split after four years of marriage

Bollywood actor Naga Chaitanya and his wife Samantha Akkineni have parted their ways after four years of marriage, the celebrity couple confirmed on social media.



The statement reads: “To all our well wishers: After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths.”

“We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us,” the couple further said.

They continued “We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”