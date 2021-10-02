Sara Ali Khan exudes chic vibes in deep neck top, see latest pictures

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan never fails to leave her fans and followers stunned at her gorgeous beauty. The starlet, who is known for glam looks and charming personality, has taken the internet by storm after she posted her stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot.

The Love Aaj Kal 2 actress donned the super gorgeous look in the perfect sun-kissed snaps in her latest post. Sara opted for a black top featuring plunging neckline. She paired her attire with a simple white button-down t-shirt.

The Pataudi princess kept her elegance on point in the pictures as she opted for glossy lips and highlighted cheeks her minimal makeup look.



While sharing the new pictures, the Simmba actress added multiple red heart and fire emoticons to complete her caption.

The post garnered millions of likes and hearts in no time. Many of her fans took to the comment section of her post and filled it with fire and red hearts emoticons for their favorite actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is set to share the screen space with Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also features South superstar Dhanush in an important role.