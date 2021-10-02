Sara Ali Khan exudes chic vibes in deep neck top, see latest pictures

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan never fails to leave her fans and followers stunned at her gorgeous beauty. The starlet, who is known for glam looks and charming personality, has taken the internet by storm after she posted her stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot.
The Love Aaj Kal 2 actress donned the super gorgeous look in the perfect sun-kissed snaps in her latest post. Sara opted for a black top featuring plunging neckline. She paired her attire with a simple white button-down t-shirt.
The Pataudi princess kept her elegance on point in the pictures as she opted for glossy lips and highlighted cheeks her minimal makeup look.
While sharing the new pictures, the Simmba actress added multiple red heart and fire emoticons to complete her caption.
The post garnered millions of likes and hearts in no time. Many of her fans took to the comment section of her post and filled it with fire and red hearts emoticons for their favorite actress.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is set to share the screen space with Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also features South superstar Dhanush in an important role.
Kubra Khan: ‘We as human beings have the funniest scales to measure what’s a big or a small deal’
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gears up for International trip
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram come across strong winds amid honeymoon
Ranveer Singh named as NBA India brand ambassador
'Can I call you Amit Jee?' asks the contestant
Mahira Khan joins protest against unjust expulsion of IBA student