Umer Sharif breathes his last at 66

Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif has passed away, confirms wife Zareen Umer's sister.

Three days after his stay in Germany, Pakistan’s legendary comedian was expected to resume his travel to the United States (US) for medical treatment, but the departure postponed due to critical condition, reports Geo News.

Umer Sharif had been admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on Wednesday after his health condition deteriorated during his flight to the United States. The comedian was diagnosed with multiple ailments including coronary conditions.



He was shifted to the hospital after the air ambulance carrying Umer Sharif made a scheduled landing in Germany.

Umer Sharif was born on April 19, 1955, in an Urdu speaking family in Liaquatabad, Karachi. The star was well-acclaimed as one of the biggest comedians in Asia.

Some of his applauded stage dramas include Bakra Qiston Pay Part 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (1989), Dulhan Main Lekar Jaonga, Salam Karachi, Meri Bhi To Eid Karade, Nayee Aami Purana Abba, Yeh Hay Naya Tamasha and Yeh Hay Naya Zamana.