Umer Sharif was admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on Wednesday after his health condition deteriorated during his flight to the United States.

Pakistani celebrities mourn death of Umer Sharif

Pakistani celebrities mourned the death of legendary actor and comedian Umer Sharif, who passed away in Germany after a prolonged illness on Saturday.



Umer Sharif’s wife Zareen Umer's sister has confirmed the demise of the veteran comedian.

Pakistan showbiz stars have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the death of Umer.

Shortly after the sad news of Umer’s death broke, singer and actor Ali Zafar tweeted, “Complete loss of words on passing away of the legendary Umar Sharif sahab. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah and give his family peace. Ameen."

Faisal Qureshi took to Instagram and said, “Heartbroken to receive the devastating news of our very own king of comedy #UmerSharif. He was a true gem in our industry and nothing short of a legend amongst us. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. Praying for his family during this difficult time.”

Asad Siddiqui said, “The legend!! The king of comedy!! He will always be remembered. He’s the reason where so many comedians are standing right now. No words!! #omarsharif #kingofcomedy #legend”

Humayun Saeed tweeted “Deeply saddened to learn about Umer Sharif sb. He was without any doubt the ultimate comedy king. May Allah bless his soul. We will miss you Umer bhai”.



