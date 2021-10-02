Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram enjoy lunch date at underwater restaurant

Minal Khan said, “I loved you before, I will love you today and I will always love you tomorrow and forever.”

Minal Khan enjoys lunch date with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram at world’s ‘largest’ underwater restaurant

Pakistani actress Minal Khan, who is currently in Maldives with her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, enjoyed a lunch date with him at the world’s ‘largest’ underwater restaurant.



Taking to Instagram, Minal and Ahsan shared adorable photos and videos of their "lunch date underwater.”

Ahsan shared a sweet photo with a heartfelt note for her better half.

He said, “The world’s largest underwater restaurant!”

“Happy honeymoon baby! Love of my life. Life to my soul. I will love you forever!”, he further said.

He also shared another PDA-filled photo with Minal in his Insta Story with caption, “lunch date underwater.”

Sharing the same photos on her Instagram handle, the Ishq Hai actor said, “Calling you special would be an understatement, you’re my everything baby.”

The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.