Nick Cannon to replace 'Wendy Williams show' in case she doesn't return: sources

The talk show host earlier revealed she is going to take a short break from work owing to underlying health conditions.

According to sources, “The executives have been talking. They are keeping a close eye on [Williams’] recovery and hoping for the best.

"But they have pushed back [her] show premiere several times so they are already thinking of a backup plan,” a source close to the show told Page Six.

The insider went on to add, “It would not be a far stretch for Nick to take her time slot… Debmar-Mercury [which produces both shows] is really pushing to make Nick Cannon’s show a huge success.

"He already has a major platform, and a huge fanbase, so it is an easy win. So, if Wendy’s show ends up being a no-go, their backup plan is already set," the source concluded.

Meanwhile, other TV insiders say replace Williams with Cannon's show could be complex.

Said a source, “It’s likely they would make a deal, but it’s a station to station decision.”

