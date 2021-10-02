Shreya Ghoshal recreated the song which was part of 1964 movie 'Aap Ki Parchhaiyan'.

Shreya Ghoshal wins hearts of fans with rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song

Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has won the hearts of her millions of fans with the rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song Agar Mujhse Mohabbat Hai.



Taking to Instagram on the 92nd birthday of Lata Mangeshkar, Shreya recreated the song which was part of 1964 movie Aap Ki Parchhaiyan.

The song is written by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan and directed by Madan Mohan.

The Piya O Re Piya singer shared the video with the lyrics of the song in the caption.

She wrote “Agar mujhe mohabbat hai, mujhe sab apne gham de do..”

“Aaj yun hi gungunane ka man hua.. Lataji, Madan Mohan Sa’ab and Raja Mehdi Ali Khan created this gem in the 60s which will haunt the hearts of all music lovers and romantics till eternity.”

She dubbed this song her absolute favourite. “My absolute favourite”.

The video has received thousands of hearts within no time.