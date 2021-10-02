Britney Spears’ lawyer promises to ‘go where facts lead’ in Jamie Spears file review

Britney Spears’ lawyer vows to ‘go where the facts lead’ during his investigative review of Jamie Spears

Britney Spears’ lawyer recently promised that he will go anywhere “the facts lead him” in his investigative review of Jamie Spears.

This promise was made by Mathew Rosengart during his interview with People magazine.

There he was also quoted saying, “It's terminating the entire conservatorship and looking into the misconduct of Jamie Spears and others.”



He also claimed, “It's going to entail reviewing all the files that Jamie Spears now, as a result of a court's order today, is going to turn over.”

“[We'll be] looking at communications between Jamie Spears and Jamie Spears' counsel, and we will go where the facts lead us.”