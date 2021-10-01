Kubra Khan stresses importance of gratitude towards life: 'Small things are big deals'

Pakistani actor Kubra Khan took to social media and urged her fans to be grateful for the little things they have in life.

The Alif actor wrote, "We as human beings have the funniest scales to measure what’s a big or a small deal. We are waltzing around this world given temporarily to us taking everything and everyone for granted."

She continued, "Something as many would say 'as small as smelling the morning tea or 'breathing in a normal rhythm'. It’s basic, normal. Isn’t it? I tested positive for Covid a little while ago. And all these 'small things' didn’t feel so small anymore."

Khan added, “This morning I smelt a hint of my tea and bawled out in tears out of gratitude to Allah. In the past week, I had chicken karahi, Nutella cake, chocolate brownies - all my favourites in front of me. I couldn’t taste or even smell any of them. All that we work for weren’t able to lift me up but a 'small thing' smelling chai that all Allah (SWT) made possible.”



The actor asks followers to not forget about the blessings, "I guess what I’m trying to say is that it’s important to strive to live your best life and become the best version of yourselves. I do it myself and it’s normal to complain about 'the big things' - paisa kapra aur makaan [Money, clothes and housing] as well. I do that too but not disregarding the luxuries we’ve been given by Allah (SWT)."

Khan concluded, "Gratitude changed my life. Realising the 'small things are the real big deals' changed my life. So here I am in a shirt that I haven’t changed in the past three days, make-up-less, filterless, energy-less but Grateful to the max. Allah is Great."