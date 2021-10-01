Prince Harry ran Megxit decisions despite Meghan Markle being the ‘catalyst’

Prince Harry reportedly ended up overseeing all Megxit decisions with Meghan Markle as his catalyst.



Royal expert and commentator Rebecca English made this claim during her interview with author Andrew Morton and was also quoted saying, “Actually, I think there is some merit in this claim.”

“I was thinking about this earlier today, back in 2018 I wrote a piece when word started to leak out that the Fab Four weren't quite as fab as we thought, saying actually it was a bit of a lazy, sexist trope to blame it on Meghan and some kind of row between Meghan and Kate. The issue was far more fundamental, and it was one between the brothers.”

“I followed that up with a piece saying about how Harry had said to me and others over the years, how much he'd love to jack in royal duties and go off to Africa and work as a wildlife ranger.”

“I think when you put those two together, the picture is actually very clear. Meghan was the catalyst, but none of this would have happened unless if Harry wanted it to.”